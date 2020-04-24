Russian Arctic National Park switches to solar batteries in midnight sun season

ST. PETERSBURG, April 24. /TASS/. Russia’s northernmost national park - Russian Arctic - switched to using solar batteries as soon as the midnight season began, the park’s Director Alexander Kirilov said.

"From May to October, the Omega polar station will receive electricity produced by solar batteries," the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysics Center’s magazine quoted the park’s director as saying. "The biggest advantage of using green energy is a lack of harmful emissions into the atmosphere."

"Over summer seasons, the Park saves about 2,500-3,000 tonnes of fuel by using solar batteries," he added.

The electric energy, produced by the solar batteries in summer, will be sufficient for the staff to use a washing machine and a boiler, the article reads. In future, the Omega year-round station will stop using diesel fuel even in winter, switching to alternative energy sources, the director added.

The Russian Arctic National Park is Russia’s northernmost and biggest nature reserve, which takes the area of 8.8 million hectares. It was organized on June 15, 2009. The Park includes a northern part of the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago’s Severny Island and the entire Franz Josef Land Archipelago. On Franz Josef Land, the park has the Omega year-round base on the Alexandra Land and a seasonal base on the Hooker Island.