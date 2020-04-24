Moscow to prepare 5,000 additional hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, says mayor

"We have decided to place 5,000 [beds] at temporary facilities near the high-technology hospitals, such as the one in Kommunarka," Sobyanin said.

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Moscow will set up 5,000 additional hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in temporary facilities, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday during a session of the Russian government’s coordination council tasked with combating the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He reminded that the hospital in Kommunarka had set up 500 additional hospital beds, with 1,000 more on the way.

The mayor informed that currently, there are 16,000 hospital beds in Moscow set aside for treatment of COVID-19 patients. In the near future, this amount will be expanded to 20,000, and then to 27,000. All preparations have already been made.

"Besides, I have given an order to work on the issues related to the deployment of large-scale facilities for observation and isolation of patients. We are working on this with the Ministry of Health," Sobyanin said.

Moscow has documented 36,897 cases of the novel coronavirus so far.

To date, a total of 68,622 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,568 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 615 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 750,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.