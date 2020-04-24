355 foci of coronavirus infection registered in Russia

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. As many as 355 foci of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Russia, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Friday.

"As of today, as many as 355 epidemic foci have been registered," she said at a meeting of the Russian government’s presidium on the coronavirus situation in Russia.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 750,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 68,622 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,568 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 615 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.