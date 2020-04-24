Health minister says 1,300 coronavirus patients in Russia are in critical condition

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. About 1,300 coronavirus patients in Russia are in critical condition, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said at a meeting of the government’s council on coronavirus response on Friday.

"The number of critical coronavirus patients remains at the 1,300 level. Four patients… are receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation," the minister pointed out.

According to Murashko, patients are arriving in hospitals in worse condition than before.

"I urge people to go to a doctor once they notice the symptoms because often times the disease develops quickly and the breathing function is compromised in a matter of hours," he said.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 750,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 68,622 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,568 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 615 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.