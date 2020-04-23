WHO official cautiously optimistic about coronavirus situation in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 23./TASS/. The daily rate of growth of coronavirus cases in Moscow over the past three days gives grounds for cautious optimism, Melita Vujnovic, World Health Organization Representative to Russia, told Rossiya-24d television on Thursday.

"We see a cautiously optimistic situation in Moscow in the past three days. The situation seems to be stabilizing somewhat, but we must wait," she said.

According to Melita Vujnovic, transition to a new phase in the battle against coronavirus must proceed gradually and cautiously. She said that WHO representatives would be cooperating on that issue with the Russian Ministry of Health and the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

According to the latest statistics, over 2,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 184,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 723,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 62,773 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,891 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 555 fatalities nationwide.