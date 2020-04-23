Repatriation flight from Thailand lands in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk

KRASNOYARSK, April 23. /TASS/. S7 Flight 5702 that repatriated Russian tourists from Thailand has landed in Krasnoyarsk, the local airport reported Thursday.

The plane had initially landed in Novosibirsk, dropping a part of its passengers there, before departing to Krasnoyarsk, where it landed at 22:27 local time.

The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) Representative in the Krasnoyarsk Region Natalia Krasnopeyeva told TASS that 64 people were supposed to return by this plane. Those passengers, who have no place for self-isolation, will be sent to a medical observation facility.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Russia completely shut down its foreign air service on March 27, allowing only individual repatriation flights.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 184,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 723,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 62,773 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,891 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 555 fatalities nationwide.