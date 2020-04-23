Coronavirus epidemic in Moscow building up, says mayor

"Numerous factors suggest that this problem is not going away. It is building up," he said.

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The situation with the spread of the novel coronavirus in Moscow is not improving, the epidemic is building up, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday on the Rossiya-24 channel.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,600,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 184,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 723,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 62,773 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,891 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 555 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.