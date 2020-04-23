No date for making decision on ending coronavirus restrictions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin did not set the date when it will be necessary to make a decision on ending coronavirus-related restrictions in the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"No, there is no such a date," he said. Peskov noted that "there is a specific time period with a certain epidemiological situation."

To date, a total of 62,773 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,891 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 555 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.