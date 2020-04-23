Russia continues to monitor 151,000 people due to coronavirus concern

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Around 151,000 Russians continue to be placed under observation in Russia due to coronavirus fears, the press service for Russia’s consumer watchdog said Thursday.
"Overall in Russia, 151,000 remain under medical observation," the statement reads.
Moreover, the agency said that the country conducted more than 2.4 million coronavirus tests, with 149,000 of them in the last 24 hours.
To date, a total of 57,999 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,420 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 513 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.