Aeroflot reports over 50,000 repatriated Russian nationals

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Aeroflot repatriated over 50,000 Russian nationals since late February, the carrier said in a statement.

"Over 50,000 Russian citizens returned to home via Aeroflot flights since late February," the statement says. "Aeroflot continues to organize and perform special repatriation flights in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, Federal Agency on Air Transport, Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

Earlier, the Federal Agency on Air Transport reported that over 170,000 Russians were repatriated between March 20 and April 21.