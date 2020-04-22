Two thirds of Moscow coronavirus victims didn't seek medical attention, authorities say

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Two thirds of all deceased coronavirus patients in Moscow did not seek medical attention during early stages of the disease. The city authorities call on the citizens to never attempt self-treatment and instead contact medics immediately, the coronavirus prevention operational headquarters said Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, 2,548 new coronavirus cases were registered in Moscow, bringing the total case count to 31,981. A total of 261 patients have succumbed to the disease, while 2,267 people have recovered.

"The coronavirus infection is easy to mistake for common flu or seasonal allergy. Even symptoms that may initially appear insignificant (cough, running nose, heightened temperature and others) might indicate the first stage of the [coronavirus] infection," the HQ said. "Two thirds of all deceased patients did not seek medical attention during the early stages of the infection and did not summon a doctor from a local clinic."

The headquarters note that, in most cases, deterioration of health happens abruptly (usually between 5th and 8th day after infection) and requires immediate hospitalization.

"If you experience any respiratory symptoms, stay home and do no attempt self-treatment. Do not risk your health and life, and health and life of people around you - summon a doctor to your home," the HQ urges.