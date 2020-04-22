Coronavirus patients in Russia treated by 360,000 medical staff

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has revealed that 360,000 medical professionals are providing care for coronavirus patients in the country.
"Direct care today is provided by 360,000 workers," he told a meeting of the coordination council to prevent coronavirus spread in Russia.
Murashko underlined that medical workers are receiving bonuses for the additional workload.
According to the latest statistics, over 2,500,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 177,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 696,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe. To date, a total of 57,999 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,420 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 513 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.