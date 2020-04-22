Over 500 COVID-19 patients discharged from Russia’s hospitals per day for the first time

According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, another 5,236 cases have been recorded in Russia (compared to 5,642 confirmed on Tuesday). The growth was 9.9%, the lowest figure since March 15.

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. More than 500 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in Russia over the past day for the first time since the outbreak in the country began.

The total number of infected people has reached 57,999, with almost 40 infections per 100,000 people. Russia ranks 24th in that number among 30 countries where the largest number of infections was reported.

To date, more than 2.25 mln coronavirus tests have been conducted throughout the country. The proportion of patients who have tested positive for the virus has reached 2.58%.

Record number of recoveries

Another 547 coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia over the past day (with the previous record being 467). A total of 4,420 people have been discharged from hospitals (7.6% of all infected individuals).

Moscow accounts for slightly over one half of those who have recovered (2,267). More than 200 people have been discharged from hospitals in the Russian capital for a second day in a row.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities has risen by 57 reaching 513 over the past 24 hours. In other countries, where many people have contracted the virus, the fatality rate is markedly higher. Even in Germany, which is considered to be an example to follow in the fight against the pandemic, it is 3.2%.