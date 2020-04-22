Coronavirus cases in Czech Republic surpass 7,000

PRAGUE, April 22. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic since the beginning of March amounted to 7,033 on Wednesday. According to the country’s Ministry of Health, 133 new cases of infection have been registered over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 201 residents of the country died from the complications associated with the virus, while 1,753 people recovered. Since March 1, 178,617 citizens were tested for coronavirus.

A state of emergency was introduced in the Czech Republic on March 12, and a national quarantine has been in effect since March 16.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,500,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 177,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 696,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 57,999 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,420 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 513 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.