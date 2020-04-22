Majority of Moscow Region residents adhere to self-isolation measures

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The overwhelming majority of Moscow Region’s residents adhere to the self-isolation measures introduced to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyev said on Rossiya-24 channel on Tuesday.

"Statistical data shows that the majority of people are adhering to the self-isolation regime. <…> We are working on it, trying to convince people that it is important and necessary currently," he stated.

The governor noted that the self-isolation regime "helps contain the exponential increase in new cases." "Due to the fact that people are staying home, the activity [of the virus] has decreased. The growth rate reaches 12-14-15% day to day, it needs to drop to less than 10%. We need to reach a point when the number of those discharged would at least equal the number of those newly infected. So far, the balance is negative, we are hospitalizing more people," Vorobyev said.

Starting March 29, the Moscow Region has introduced a regime of total self-isolation along with Moscow. As of March 15, Moscow and the Moscow Region have introduced a system of digital permits for residents.

