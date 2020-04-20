Newly built hospital in Moscow admits first patients diagnosed with COVID-19

On April 17, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin participated in the opening ceremony of the newly constructed hospital in Voronovskoye, which was built in a month.

"Yes, we have admitted [the first patients with coronavirus]. We have admitted… about 12 patients," Perekhodov said.

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Over 10 patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) have been admitted to the newly built hospital in the Voronovskoye settlement on the outskirts of Moscow, chief doctor of the Moscow City Clinical Hospital ·68 Sergei Perekhodov informed TASS on Monday.

Sobyanin informed earlier that the hospital would be equipped with 800 beds with a possible extension to 900 beds and converting each of them for intensive care purposes within 24 hours. The hospital has all necessary equipment: intensive care wards, oxygen equipment, isolated wards, surgery rooms, hostels for the personnel, and so on. The mayor added that the hospital would employ about 1,000 medical personnel, including 250 doctors, 500 paramedics and about 250 nurses and other specialists.

The new hospital is located far from the citizens’ dwelling quarters, at a distance of 250 meters from private houses.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,414,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 165,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 629,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 47,121 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,446 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 405 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.