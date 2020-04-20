Almost 80% of Russians fear coronavirus infection, poll reveals

"The majority of Russians (77%) are afraid of becoming infected with the coronavirus. Of this number, the share of those who say they fear it to a certain extend is 55%, and the percentage of those who are very afraid is 22%," the poll shows.

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Almost 80% of Russians are afraid of becoming infected with the coronavirus, and only 10% are confident that this will not happen, according to a poll the Russian Public Opinion Research Center VTsIOM published on Moonday.

"Every tenth respondent said he or she was confident that nothing would happen to them and their families (10%)," according to the poll.

At the same time, 12% of respondents said they did not think about this issue.

Among residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg, the share of those who fear of becoming infected is 82% and 79%, respectively.

Every fifth Russians surveyed estimates the probability of catching the infection as high (17%). According to 28%, the probability of becoming infected is low. Half of the respondents found it difficult to answer this question or cannot evaluate it (55%).

Most respondents said there was sufficient information about the situation with coronavirus in the world, as well as about the ways of its transmission and methods of prevention (86%). At the same time, one out of ten respondents said they did not have enough information (11%).

The survey was conducted in the form of a telephone interview on April 16, 2020. The poll covered 1,600 Russians at the age of 18 and older.