Those wishing to return to New York from Moscow can leave on April 24, embassy says

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The next flight from Moscow to New York will leave on April 24, tickets are now on sale, US Embassy in Moscow Spokesperson Rebecca Ross informed on Monday.

"Tickets are now for sale on Aeroflot's website for a commercial flight from Moscow (SVO) to New York (JFK) on Friday, April 24 at 14:15. ·Please contact Aeroflot directly to book a seat for this flight," she said on Twitter.