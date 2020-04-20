Over 700 coronavirus patients in Russia in critical condition, says health minister

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. More than 700 patients diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in Russia are in critical condition, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"We have set up a federal consultative center, which registers all patients in critical condition. As of today, we have more than 700 such patients, i.e. those requiring increased attention in intensive care wards," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

The minister noted that self-isolation measures are yielding good results as the number of coronavirus-positive patients in critical condition has reduced in Moscow and the Moscow region.

According to the minister, the symptoms of this disease develop rapidly, so it is important to consult a doctor in due time. "Patients who call a doctor in due time and begin treatment early have better forecasts and milder forms of the disease than those who took medicines on their own waiting for improvement," Murashko said. "That is why it is essential to seek medical assistance at the right moment."

To date, a total of 47,121 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,446 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 405 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.