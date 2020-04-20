178 Russian tourists repatriated from Vietnam

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. An S7 flight with 178 Russian tourists has arrived at Russia’s Novosibirsk from Vietnam’s Cam Ranh, as follows from the Flightradar portal report.

The flight took off from Cam Ranh at 10:48 a.m. local time (06:48 a.m. Moscow time). Onboard are tourists from Russia’s Siberian Tomsk, Kemerovo regions, and the Altai territory.

According to earlier reports, Russia’ Air Transport Agency drafted a preliminary schedule of flights to repatriate Russian nationals from foreign countries for a period of up to April 20. Along with the flight from Cam Ranh, it includes flights from Bangkok to Vladivostok, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk, and a flight from Bangkok to Kemerovo.