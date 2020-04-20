Moscow City Court rejects plea to clear US embassy doctor to see US citizen Whelan

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has refused to grant access to a doctor form the US embassy to US citizen Paul Whelan who is currently in custody on charge of spying against Russia, Whelan’s defense attorney Vladimir Zherebenkov told TASS.

"The court ruled that Russian doctors had provided all the quality care he needed and he can always seek Russian medical help if need be," Zherebenkov said. Whelan, who suffers from inguinal hernia, earlier asked to be seen by an American doctor. Russian doctors, in turn, offered to perform a surgery but Whelan refused.

US citizen Paul Whelan, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish citizenship, is a global security chief at BorgWarner, a Michigan-based automotive components company. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Whelan was detained on December 28, 2018 in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission. A criminal investigation was launched against him on espionage charges carrying a punishment of anywhere from 10 to 20 years behind bars.

Whelan pleads not guilty, while his defense team claims that the case against him was fabricated.