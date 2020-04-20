Average age of COVID patients in Russia stands at 47.9 for women and 44.7 for men

Putin says coronavirus epidemic keeps spreading, but Russia managed to contain it

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The average age of coronavirus-positive patients in Russia is 47.9 for women and 44.7 for men, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said at a meeting on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Proportion of children in overall statistics

Children under 18 years of age account for 7.6% of Russia's coronavirus cases, while people aged over 65 account for 15.5%, Tatiana Golikova informed.

"I would like to draw attention to the fact that, while the proportion of children under 18 years of age is 7.6%, and this corresponds to the general trend in the world, the proportion of sick citizens [aged] 65+ is 15.5%. This is lower than in other countries," she stated.

To date, a total of 47,121 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,446 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 405 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.