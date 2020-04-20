About 60 recovered COVID patients in Moscow donate their blood plasma to treat others

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Nearly 60 Moscow residents who recovered from the coronavirus infection have donated their blood to treat COVID-19 patients, Moscow’s deputy mayor, Anastasia Rakova, said on Monday.

"At the initiative of the Clinical Committee, a new method of combating the coronavirus infection is now being used in Moscow. We asked those who have recovered from the disease to donate their blood plasma for those patients who are being treated at hospitals. As many as 60 people have already agreed following our request for help," she said, adding that such a treatment is currently offered to patients at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine and city hospital No. 52.

According to doctors, the blood of those who recover from the coronavirus infection develops antibodies to this disease and can be used to treat other patients.

A blood plasma donor must be a person aged from 18 to 55 with no chronic diseases who has recovered from the coronavirus infection. Such a person must also be HIV-and hepatitis-negative.