This year, Orthodox Christians celebrated Easter on April 19, according to the old Julian calendar. Celebrations were limited and religious services were held under the rules of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,414,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 165,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 629,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
How coronavirus, social-distancing impacted Orthodox Easter services
This year, Eastern Orthodox world celebrated Easter Day on April 19
Russian Orthodox believers in face masks attending an Easter service at the Cathedral of St. Michael the Archangel in Sochi, Russia© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Volunteers in protective outfits lighting candles during the Orthodox Easter service, held without any worshipers due to COVID-19 restrictions in Bucharest, Romania© AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
A volunteer wearing a protective outfit stands next to the church doors during the Orthodox Easter service, held without any worshipers in Bucharest, Romania© AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia is seen during an Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A Georgian Orthodox Church monk attending a Mass without worshippers at the Trinity cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia© AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze
Orthodox believers attending Easter midnight mass outside a church, officially closed for parishioners according to the order of local authorities due to coronavirus in Gatchina, 40 kilometers of St.Petersburg, Russia© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
A woman lighting candles during the Easter service in the Orthodox church in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina© EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR
Believers wearing masks and holding candles are seen behind police line and bars during midnight Easter Orthodox mass in front of Alexander Nevsky cathedral in Sofia, Bulgaria© AP Photo/Valentina Petrova
An Orthodox Church priest speaking to believers during a live broadcast in an empty church in Moscow, Russia© AP Photo/Maxim Marmur
Faithful wearing masks for protection from coronavirus, attend the Orthodox Christian Easter service at a church in Zenica, Bosnia© AP Photo/Almir Alic
Lithuanian Orthodox priest and believers praying during the cakes and Easter eggs blessing ceremony at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania© AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis
A priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church blessing family members on the Easter eve near their house in the village of Nove close to Kiev, Ukraine© AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
