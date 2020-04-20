Putin to chair meeting on epidemiological situation in Russia

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Monday familiarize himself with expert forecasts on the coronavirus situation in Russia and discuss the effectiveness of steps that have been taken and preventive measures, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president is due to chair a fairly big videoconference meeting on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia," Peskov said. He noted that leading experts would take part in the meeting.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the participants in the meeting will try "to understand how effective the measures taken to fight the infection are, get forecasts on how the situation will unfold, talk about how effective the methods of treating the novel coronavirus infection are and [discuss] preventive measures."