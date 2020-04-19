Kremlin expects new decisions on anti-coronavirus measures next week

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expects that next week the country’s leadership will take new decisions on further measures on combating the coronavirus spread in the country.

"Probably, during the week some decisions should be made on further measures," Peskov said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program.

Russia will have to introduce "a very complicated combination," Peskov said. "While the health of citizens is a priority, there is also the need to prevent economy from suffocating as it finds itself in a dire crisis due to the circumstances, which all of us have faced."

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesman expects that the first signs that the novel coronavirus will stop increasing in Russia could be seen next week. "This week has shown that the number of cases has been rising every day. This indicates that we have not yet hit a plateau. So, let’s wait until next week," Peskov said. "We introduced quarantine three weeks ago, and next week there is hope that we will see the first signs of reaching a plateau," he noted.

To date, a total of 42,853 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,291 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 361 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.