Russia confirms 27,000 new coronavirus cases over past week

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia has registered nearly 27,000 new coronavirus cases over the past week, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, noting that the number of infections in the country has started to slow down.

Over the past day, the number of coronavirus patients has risen by 6,060 or nearly 16.5%. On Saturday, it grew by 4,785 or some 15%.

The coronavirus case tally in Russia has reached 42,853 since the outbreak started. On average, 29 coronavirus cases per 100,000 Russian citizens have been recorded. Russia is ranked tenth in the world for the number of coronavirus infections, overtaking Belgium, which has confirmed 38,496 infections.

However, the average growth in coronavirus cases in Russia has slowed down this week compared with seven days ago. Last Sunday, some 15,770 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country, and this number has grown by 27,083 or 2.7-fold. Last week, this growth was 2.9-fold.

Russia has conducted nearly 2 mln tests for the coronavirus. Out of 1.94 mln tests 2.2% showed a positive result.

Only over the past day, Moscow has confirmed 3,570 new coronavirus cases, or 59% of all new cases in the country. This is nearly 1,000 more than on Saturday, when the crisis center reported 2,649 confirmed infections in the capital.

The total number of cases in the city has risen by 17.2% to 24,324.

Specialists explain the growth in new cases by the increase in the number of tests and their rising accuracy. The crisis center emphasized that 43% of people with confirmed infection had no signs of the disease. In Moscow this figure is higher: a week ago some 40% people diagnosed with the coronavirus were asymptomatic carriers, while now this number has reached 60%.

This is also confirmed by a low mortality rate, which is 0.84% in Russia compared with 6.7% in the world this week. Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus has reached 361.

The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in Russia totaled 3,291, with 234 patients discharged from hospitals over the past day. This amounts to 7.7% of all coronavirus cases, which is slightly lower than in previous days.