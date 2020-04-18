Coronavirus cases in Japan surpass 11,000 people

TOKYO, April 18. /TASS/. Over the past day, at least 584 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Japan, and the total number of infected reached 11,145 people, including passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to Japan’s national television.

The number of coronavirus victims increased by 16 people in a day to a total of 236 people. The number of people in critical condition in intensive care wards reaches 211. This figure over the past week shows minimal fluctuation.

From April 8, a state of emergency declared by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe began to operate in Tokyo and the adjacent prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, Osaka and Hyogo Prefectures in the southwest of the Japanese island of Honshu and in Fukuoka Prefecture on Kyushu Island. On April 16, Abe introduced nationwide state of emergency until May 6. The main goal of such measures is to reduce the number of contacts between people by 80%, and also to prevent active trips around the country during the holidays in late April - early May.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.