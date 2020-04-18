Patriarch Kirill will lead Easter service in Christ the Savior Cathedral

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill will lead a solemn Easter divine service in Russia’s main Orthodox church - the Christ the Savior Cathedral in downtown Moscow overnight from April 18 to April 19, the press service of the Russian Orthodox Church reported on Saturday.

"On the bright Easter night from April 18 to April 19, 2020, His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia will lead Easter morning service and Divine Liturgy at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow. Live broadcast of the patriarchal service can be viewed on Channel One, Rossiya 1, NTV and Spas TV channels," the statement said.

The service will be broadcast on the official website of the Russian Orthodox Church.