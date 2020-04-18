Coronavirus spread slows down in Moscow Region - governor

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The growth of new coronavirus cases in the Moscow Region is gradually slowing down, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said in an interview with the 360 TV Channel on Saturday.

"We see that the growth of identified coronavirus cases is slowing down while we are increasing the number of tests. As of today, the growth totaled 12% compared to yesterday. The growth amounted to 15% yesterday and 18% the day before yesterday," the regional governor said.

The Moscow Region governor said, however, it was still early to rejoice at this news. "If we continue this systemic work and carry out all the measures stipulated in our decrees and recommendations together with residents, we can count on the success," he stressed.

The Moscow Region has registered 428 new coronavirus cases over the past twenty-four hours and their total number in the region has climbed to almost 4,000 people.

To date, a total of 36,793 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,057 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 313 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.