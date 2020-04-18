Russian diplomats request info about coronavirus in prison where Russian inmates are kept

NEW YORK, April 18. /TASS/. The Russian Consulate General in New York said it had requested the administration of the Danbury prison in Connecticut, where Russian citizens Konstantin Yaroshenko and Bogdana Osipova (Mobley) are being kept, to provide information about a possible coronavirus outbreak in the facility.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the consulate said it was "conducting a probe" into reports that Konstantin Yaroshenko has developed symptoms of the novel coronavirus while in detention.

The diplomats said they had sent "an official request to the administration of the penitentiary facility," asking "to provide information about the spread of the coronavirus infection in the prison and about the health of our compatriot."

The statement says that neither Yaroshenko nor Osipova requested any assistance from the Consulate General.

"We keep the situation under control, take the necessary steps to protect the interests of Russian citizens in detention," the Russian diplomats said.

After a conversation with Yaroshenko on Thursday, his attorney Alexei Tarasov told TASS his client "has all the symptoms of a coronavirus infection." "He is sure absolutely all inmates have caught the coronavirus," Tarasov said.

On Friday, Russia’s embassy to the United States has requested an extra medical examination of Yaroshenko, who is serving a 20-year prison term in the US prison.

Konstantin Yaroshenko was convicted in the United States in September 2011 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. The pilot was clandestinely transferred to the United States from Liberia, where he had been arrested in May 2010. Agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration operating under cover allegedly exposed Yaroshenko’s criminal intention to transport a large batch of cocaine. He pleaded not guilty, condemning his arrest as a provocation and the whole case as an utter set-up.

Thirty-eight year-old Bogdana Osipova, known by her ex-husband’s name Mobley in the US court documents, has dual (Russian and American) citizenship. She has three underage children, among them younger girls from her ex-spouse Brian Mobley. On June 6, a US federal court in Wichita, Kansas, sentenced Osipova to 84 months in a federal prison for "unlawfully taking her daughter to Russia and demanding money before allowing the American father to have custody of the girl.".