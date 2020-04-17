PM says 45,000 additional hospital beds to be set up in Russian regions

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. As many as 45,000 additional beds will be set up in 60 federal medical facilities across Russia, which will be involved in efforts to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the coordination center for coronavirus response on Friday.

"I have I signed an order to hand beds in federal hospitals over to regional authorities, which particularly determines medical facilities that will treat coronavirus patients. The list includes over 60 facilities across the country, 45,000 additional beds will be set up," Mishustin said, noting that over 36 bln rubles ($486 mln) had been allocated for that purpose.

The prime minister also ordered the Health Ministry to monitor the use of hospital beds in Russia’s regions and report to the cabinet every week. He welcomed the opening of a new infectious disease hospital in Moscow and the Defense Ministry’s multifunctional medical center in Nizhny Novgorod, which had been built within a few weeks.

"We need to continue making stocks so that we are ready for any developments," Mishustin emphasized. He pointed out that President Vladimir Putin had handed down instructions to make sure that hospitals had key medical specialists and necessary equipment.