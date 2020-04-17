Each Russian governor personally responsible for fight against COVID-19, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reminded governors of Russian regions that they bear personal responsibility for preparing medical facilities to fight coronavirus spread.
"The personal responsibility of every head of region is to personally set up all works to increase the level of preparedness and ramp up regional healthcare capabilities," Putin said after a healthcare meeting. The president also underlined that lives and health of people are at stake.
He specifically pointed out that all tasks set should be completed not just strictly before the deadlines irrespective of difficulties faced but also in a professional manner with excellent quality of operation. "The funds that we are now concentrating to fight the epidemic, to purchase equipment, reequip and build hospitals and retrain staff are additional and substantive investments in our healthcare in general," the Russian leader underscored.