Coronavirus immunity discovered in 30 Pirogov Center medics out of 204 tested

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Center has become the first federal hospital where medics were tested for the novel coronavirus antibodies. Immunity to the disease was found in 30 out of 204 tested employees, Russian Health Ministry told journalists Friday.

"The first practical use of the COVID-19 test systems, developed by the Novosibirsk-based Vector Institute took place among the Pirogov Center employees," the message says. "Testing was conducted on 204 employees who displayed no respiratory disease symptoms for the last two months. Following the testing, coronavirus antibodies were discovered in 30 employees that work in the ‘red’ zone and near its entrance," the message says.

Secondary tests will take place in two weeks, the Ministry of Health said.

"The presence of IgG class COVID-19 antibodies might indicate that the novel disease passed without symptoms, including the situation of a contact of our medics with the patients, even despite the unprecedented protection and prevention measures. At the same time, resistance to the virus may come from an earlier infection, most close to the novel coronavirus by its antigen structure, which caused the so-called cross immunity to COVID-19. The scientists will find this out," says Pirogov Center CEO Oleg Karpov, cited by the Health Ministry press service.

To date, a total of 32,008 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,590 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 273 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.