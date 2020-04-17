US looks forward to celebrating Victory Day together, says ambassador

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The United States fully supports Russia’s decision to postpone Victory Day celebrations and will be happy to celebrate the anniversary together, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said in a video posted on the Twitter page of Spokesperson for the US Embassy in Moscow Rebecca Ross.

"We fully support Russia’s decision to reschedule these commemorations to a time when we are all able to celebrate them properly," the diplomat said.

"The United States looks forward to future opportunities to commemorate the end of WWII and our shared sacrifices and also of our overcoming together COVID-19," he added.