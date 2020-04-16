All acute respiratory viral infections in Moscow to be treated as suspected coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 16./TASS/. Moscow medics will be diagnosing all patients with acute respiratory viral infection as "suspected coronavirus" cases, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasiya Rakova told journalists on Thursday.

"The virus is now actively spreading within the city. In these conditions, it is rather difficult to tell the difference between an early stage of coronavirus and an ordinary ARVI. That is why, at the suggestion of the clinical committee, we have decided that we will be considering all ARVI cases as suspected coronavirus," Rakova said.