Hainan's capital ranks first on the list of China's cities with best air quality

HAIKOU, April 16. /TASS/. The administrative center of Hainan Province – the City of Haikou — in the first quarter of 2020 ranked first among the cities of China with best air quality, stated the report of the Chinese Ministry of Environmental Protection.

The ranking was conducted among 168 China's largest cities. Haikou, Lhasa (the administrative center of the Tibet Autonomous Region) and the city of Lishui (Zhejiang Province). The worst air quality in the first quarter of 2020 was recorded in the cities of Baotou (Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region), Shijiazhuang (Hebei Province) and Linfen (Shanxi).

In March, Lhasa was named best in air quality, and Haikou took the second place. These two cities have been competing for this title for several years: according to the 2019 ranking, Lhasa won the first place title and Hainan took second place at the time. Haikou was the winner in 2018 though.

Currently, the Hainan authorities are taking active measures to preserve the unique nature of the region and protect its ecology: for example, in 2020, Hainan plans to increase the number of electric vehicles and other cars running on new energy sources by 10,000 vehicles.