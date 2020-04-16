Russian health ministry seeks to offer its coronavirus experience to entire globe

The Russian health minister thanked the World Health Organization for informational support that enabled Russia to promptly mobilize the efforts of the Russian healthcare system to provide aid to coronavirus patients

MOSCOW, April 16./TASS/. Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday that the ministry was ready to share its practices in battling the novel coronavirus with other nations. "The Ministry of Health is ready to provide video courses for medics from Eastern European and Central Asian countries," he told a session organized by the WHO Regional Office for Europe.

"We have also prepared presentations on recommended practices for preventing, diagnosing and treating COVID-19, which are very convenient for practical use," said the top health official quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Health. Murashko also thanked the World Health Organization (WHO) for informational support that enabled Russia to promptly mobilize the efforts of the Russian healthcare system to provide aid to coronavirus patients. "More than ten test systems have been registered in Russia as of now that help confirm the virus. All of them are Russian-made. They are all sensitive and have passed quality control. Also, we have the registered test systems to determine the level of immunoglobulin, and several companies and establishments are working to develop these test systems," Murashko said, adding that Russia was also developing coronavirus vaccines.