Russian health ministry seeks to offer its coronavirus experience to entire globe

MOSCOW, April 16./TASS/. Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday that the ministry was ready to share its practices in battling the novel coronavirus with other nations.
"The Ministry of Health is ready to provide video courses for medics from Eastern European and Central Asian countries," he told a session organized by the WHO Regional Office for Europe.
- Russian military medics help treat coronavirus patients in Serbia
- Russian military medics begin treating COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms in Bergamo
- Russian servicemen commence decontamination of two towns in Republika Srpska
- Sierra Leone asks Russia for coronavirus aid
- Ambassador says Ethiopia requests Russia’s assistance in combating coronavirus
"We have also prepared presentations on recommended practices for preventing, diagnosing and treating COVID-19, which are very convenient for practical use," said the top health official quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Health.
Murashko also thanked the World Health Organization (WHO) for informational support that enabled Russia to promptly mobilize the efforts of the Russian healthcare system to provide aid to coronavirus patients. "More than ten test systems have been registered in Russia as of now that help confirm the virus. All of them are Russian-made. They are all sensitive and have passed quality control. Also, we have the registered test systems to determine the level of immunoglobulin, and several companies and establishments are working to develop these test systems," Murashko said, adding that Russia was also developing coronavirus vaccines.
Late in March, the WHO announced the launch of a global research program dubbed Solidarity and designed to obtain reliable and thorough practical data on the novel coronavirus. "We express our readiness to participate in the internationally randomized multi-center clinical research by the WHO [dubbed] Solidarity," he elaborated.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 134,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 516,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.
To date, a total of 27,938 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,304 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 232 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.