Material assistance paid to nearly 8,000 Russians stuck abroad, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Around 8,000 Russian nationals stuck in foreign countries amid the coronavirus pandemic have received material assistance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily posted on its website on Wednesday.

"We have begun to pay allowances. As of today, material assistance has been paid to about 8,000 our compatriots. As many as 27,000 more can count of these daily payments. There are parameters of material assistance for adults and for children approved by the government," he said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that a total of 37,382 Russian nationals had applied for material assistance. Under the government’s resolution, such assistance is to be paid to those who have return tickets for a period from March 16 to May 31.