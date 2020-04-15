Number of infected with COVID-19 in Moscow may go down June-July, epidemiologist says

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The number of those infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Moscow may go down in June-July provided all preventive and security measures are taken, the Health Ministry’s chief epidemiologist, head of the epidemiology and evidence-based medicine department at the Sechenov Medical University, Nikolai Briko, said on Wednesday.

He stressed that if all proposed recommendations are observed, then the end of April or early May will see a turning point. First, a plateau will be achieved and then the epidemiological threat will begin to ease.

"According to our forecast in Moscow we may have a plateau and eventual decline in June-July," Briko said on television.