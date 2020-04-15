Number of infected with COVID-19 in Moscow may go down June-July, epidemiologist says

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The number of those infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Moscow may go down in June-July provided all preventive and security measures are taken, the Health Ministry’s chief epidemiologist, head of the epidemiology and evidence-based medicine department at the Sechenov Medical University, Nikolai Briko, said on Wednesday.
He stressed that if all proposed recommendations are observed, then the end of April or early May will see a turning point. First, a plateau will be achieved and then the epidemiological threat will begin to ease.
"According to our forecast in Moscow we may have a plateau and eventual decline in June-July," Briko said on television.
He remarked that infection rates in Russia’s other regions were two or three weeks behind Moscow, which was only natural. He warned that a special system must be introduced to curb the proliferation of the virus and prevent new cases.
To date, a total of 24,490 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,986 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 198 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.