Audience of Russian Internet segment should reach record 100 mln in 2020

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Audience of the Russian segment of the Internet (Runet) should surpass 100 mln users in 2020, Deputy Minister of Communications Alexey Volin said on Wednesday.

"We are confidently approaching the level of 100 mln users in Runet, we must break it this year," he said.

In addition, Volin noted another trend - increasing number of visitors on media websites in Russia. "The media was leading in terms of growth in the number of monthly visitors. They added 100 mln users in March," he said.

According to the Russian Association for Electronic Communications (RAEC), audience of the Russian Internet segment reaches almost 97 mln people, or 79% of the country's population (compared to 75% in 2018), on the mobile platforms - 86 mln people, or 70% of the population.

The Association reported earlier that the volume of the Russian e-commerce market in 2020 can grow by 6-18% up to 4.4-4.9 trillion rubles ($58.9-65.7 bln). In general, according to Head of the association Sergey Plugotarenko, the contribution of the Russian Internet segment to the Russian economy in 2019 amounted to 6.4 trillion rubles ($85.78 bln). Thus, in addition to Internet commerce, the market for online marketing and online advertising amounted to 314 bln rubles ($4.2 bln), online infrastructure - 126.8 bln rubles ($1.7 bln), media and entertainment - 85.7 bln rubles ($1.15 bln), mobile economy - 1.7 bln rubles ($22.8 bln).