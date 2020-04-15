Over 270 Russians arrive in St. Petersburg on repatriation flight from US

ST. PETERSBURG, April 15. /TASS/. An Aeroflot flight carrying more than 270 Russian citizens who had been stranded in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic arrived at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport, the press service of Northern Capital Gateway, the management company of Pulkovo Airport, informed TASS on Wednesday.

"The plane landed at 10:35 Moscow time," the press service said. After part of the passengers leave the plane at Pulkovo, it is due to depart for Moscow.

The plane departed from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport at 03:07 Moscow time. According to the Russian Consulate General in New York, 276 people checked in for the flight.

On April 3, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said there were more than 2,000 Russian nationals in the United States who were willing to return home.

According to John Hopkins University, over 609,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the United States, of whom more than 26,000 have died.