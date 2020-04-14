Indonesia reports record daily death toll

SINGAPORE, April 14. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Indonesia has increased by 60, a record daily increase for the country, spokesperson for the national health ministry Achmad Yurianto told a press conference broadcast via Facebook.

"In the past 24 hours, 60 fatalities were recorded. Overall, 459 people died," the official noted. He also said, "Over the past 24 hours, 282 new cases were identified, bringing the total to 4,839." Moreover, he added, "426 patients fully recovered."

On March 2, the Indonesian government reported its first coronavirus case, much later than other Southeast Asian countries. Meanwhile, authorities in neighboring Singapore reported a few cases of coronavirus contracted by people who returned from Indonesia even prior to this date. Moreover, at least five people who exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms died in the country in February. Jakarta initially claimed that they tested negative for coronavirus but later recognized there had possibly been some mistakes made in the clinical studies.