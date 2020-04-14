Moscow mayor says 30 hospitals repurposed for coronavirus treatment

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Moscow’s private hospital "K31 City" has been repurposed for the treatment of coronavirus patients, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told reporters on Tuesday, noting that the number of coronavirus treatment facilities in the city had reached 30.

"We continue pooling the efforts of medical facilities to combat the coronavirus. This is the thirtieth hospital that is entering the battle against the infection. We are engaging federal, regional and private hospitals alike," Sobyanin said.

"The hospital has been completely re-equipped in the past two weeks in order to handle coronavirus patients," the facility’s Director General Alexander Filimonov pointed out, adding that "35 ventilators have been put into operation." According to him, there are 255 beds in the hospital, including 35 beds in intensive care.

Coronavirus situation

According to the Moscow government, work is underway to set up coronavirus treatment wards in more hospitals. In addition, the construction of a new infectious disease hospital with 500 beds is expected to be completed in Moscow’s Voronovskoye settlement shortly.

To date, a total of 21,102 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,694 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 170 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.