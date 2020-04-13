Over 315,000 coronavirus tests carried out in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. More than 315,000 tests for the novel coronavirus have been carried out in Moscow, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

"As for coronavirus screening, more than 315,000 tests have been carried out in the past two an a half months after the coronavirus threat emerged in Moscow," it said.

According to the city’s health department, 100% of coronavirus cases in Moscow in the first half of March were imported, i.e. those people had returned from foreign countries within two previous weeks. These people were under medical supervision and once they showed symptoms their contacts were also tested for coronavirus.

To date, a total of 18,328 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,470 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 148 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.