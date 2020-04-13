More than 4,500 medical students help fight against coronavirus in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. More than 4,500 medical students have joined the campaign to fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection in Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at a conference on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia, held by President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"Earlier you mentioned the possibility of involving extra medical personnel, in the first place, university and medical school students. At this point 4,500 students from Moscow’s universities and schools participate in this work," he said. Sobyanin said it was a "large force" and thanked all young men and women for actively joining the anti-coronavirus campaign.

To date, a total of 18,328 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,470 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 148 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.