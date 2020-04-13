{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

WHO representative lauds Russia’s sweeping measures to fight against pandemic

She stressed it was very important for Russians to observe self-isolation rules to curb the infection, to reduce the number of grave cases and to ease the pressure on the health system

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia’s comprehensive measures to fight against the coronavirus have demonstrated their effectiveness and the number of tests to expose the infection being made is growing at a good pace, the World Health Organization’s representative to Russia, Melita Vujnovic, said on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"The measures Russia has taken are rather effective. Otherwise an upsurge in rates would’ve occurred much earlier," Vujnovic said. "The measures are comprehensive. Testing grows at a good pace, letting us know where the virus is," she said.

Vujnovic stressed it was very important for Russians to observe self-isolation rules to curb the infection, to reduce the number of grave cases and to ease the pressure on the health system. It is essential to prevent a situation where Russia might lack vacant hospital beds, respiratory equipment and lung ventilators, she said.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,800,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 114,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 428,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 18,328 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,470 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 148 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

