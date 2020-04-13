Hainan sends 135,000 face masks to fellow residents abroad

HAIKOU, April 13. /TASS/. The Hainan residents and administration donated about 135,000 face masks to their fellow Hainanese living abroad, according to the Hainan Daily.

According to the news outlet, such free aid is intended for the Hainan nationals, organizations and representatives of the Hainan diasporas living and working abroad. The aid was delivered to the UK, Vietnam, Germany, Ireland, Canada, Laos, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the US, Japan and other countries.

According to the newspaper, earlier, amid the worsening epidemiological situation in a number of countries, provincial authorities sent 25,800 medical masks and 300,000 gloves to fellow countrymen abroad.