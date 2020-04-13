Spread of COVID-19 in Moscow may slow down next week, says deputy PM

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 13. /TASS/. Russian officials hope that the spread of the novel coronavirus in Moscow and the Moscow Region will slow down over the next week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday during the session on the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country.

"Judging by the situation in other states, starting this moment, that is, after nearly a month, countries start to document an increase of the infection or a so-called plateau. We consider this week and the beginning of next week in Moscow and the Moscow Region as the period when the number of infections will increase. We would like to hope that this increase will be followed by a plateau," she said.