Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan reaches 979

NUR-SULTAN, April 13. /TASS/. Another six coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the total number of the infected has reached 979. According to the press service of the Ministry of Health, one more coronavirus patient died on Monday.

"Another six coronavirus cases have been recorded, four in Nur-Sultan, one in the North Kazakhstan Region and one in the East Kazakhstan Region," the press service said.

A patient born in 1936 has died in the Akmola Region. The coronavirus death toll has thus climbed to 12, 110 patients have recovered.

On March 15, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree declaring a state of emergency in the country until April 15 over coronavirus. Additionally, it was decided to impose a lockdown in Nur-Sultan and Almaty from March 19. Later on, the head of state ordered to toughen lockdown measures in all regions of the country. On April 10, he said that the state of emergency would be extended until the end of this month.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,800,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 114,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 428,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.